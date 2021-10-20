Advertisement

Governor: W.Va. unemployment rate hits record low

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.2% for September 2021, the lowest recorded rate in state history.

“When you’re talking about jobs, you’re talking about people’s livelihoods,” Gov. Justice continued. “In West Virginia, we’ve pushed the right buttons and now we’ve been able to provide an opportunity for more and more people to earn a paycheck so they can care for their families.”

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 2,100 in September, while total employment grew 1,200 over the month. Overall, West Virginia’s labor force participation rate has returned to its pre-pandemic level and is continuing an upward trend which began in 2017.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 17 consecutive months and for the seventh straight month, West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains better than the national unemployment rate.

Click here to view available jobs in West Virginia

