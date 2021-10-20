Jim Tressel talks sports, leadership and more with PHS students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -National Championship winning coach Jim Tressel paid a visit to Parkersburg High School via zoom.

The winning coach at Ohio State and current President of Youngstown State spoke to a Sports in American Culture Class about his career in sports and higher education. The students were able to ask Tressel quotations about leadership, managing a sports team and working under pressure both on the gridiron and in the classroom.

Senior Mason Deem took this class last year and decided to take it again after being able to interview other leaders in sports and sports management.

“It’s just really amazing. I’m a big sports fan. I’m probably going to college for sports management. So doing this would give me a good opportunity to do it,” Deem said.

Deem says it’s because of this class and being able to talk with people like Tressel that made him decide to major in sports management in college.

