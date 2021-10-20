Judge rules in favor of Parkersburg firefighters on longevity pay case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge has ruled in favor of a group of Parkersburg firefighters in a suit filed three years ago, over a longevity pay scale enacted by City Council.

The suit was filed in 2018, naming firefighters Wayne White, Michael Wood and Joshua Gandee and the International Association of Firefighters Local 91 as plaintiffs.

It argued the city reduced the pay of the three-who also were Emergency Medical Technicians-without making changes to its written pay policy.

At issue was a correction City Council made in 2017, to an ordinance approved six years earlier, regarding longevity pay for firefighters.

But Judge Robert Waters, in a ruling issued October 18, said there was no amendment made for EMT pay.

Judge Waters said the reductions made by City Council violate West Virginia’s Wage Payment and Collection Act.

“The city could have adopted a plan similar to that of the state of West Virginia where most employees receive a set amount of longevity pay based on years of service once per year,” the judge said in his ruling. “However, the city tied longevity pay to hourly wage in a confusing ordinance.”

We have reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

