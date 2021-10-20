The Mid-Ohio Valley’s Heart and Stroke Walk returns in person on October 21

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After holding its event in the Mid-Ohio Valley virtually last year, the American Heart Association’s Heart and Stroke Walk will be returning in person on October 21 at Parkersburg City Park.

According to Amanda Sosebee, the Development Director for the American Heart Association, heart disease, and stroke are the number one and number five killers of Americans in the United States.

Sosebee said the purpose of the walk is to get everyone together in the community up and moving and promoting a healthier lifestyle, all while raising awareness and money to help save lives.

“Both my grandparents and my dad have been affected by heart disease, and so by being involved in the heart walk and working for the heart association I feel like I’m making a difference and hoping to raise awareness and you know other people can help to raise funds for scientific research and advances to help prevent heart disease and stroke and you know it really is because of these types of research and advancements that my dad is still with me today,” Sosebee said.

The event will take place rain or shine. Registration for the walk will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by the opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. The walk will begin following the opening ceremonies.

In order to be respectful of other people’s comfort levels, Sosebee says they are encouraging everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask. She also said they will be staggering start times and promoting social distancing.

Click here if you would like to donate.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.