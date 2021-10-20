Advertisement

Obituary: Carpenter, Ruth E. Mellon

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ruth E. Mellon Carpenter, 70, of Marietta, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 18, 2021, at her home after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born October 25, 1950, to the late Forrest and Mildred Mellon.

Ruth married her soulmate David K. Carpenter on July 18, 1998. He preceded her in death in 2018.

Ruth attended Washington County Vocational School and received her LPN license in 1989. She worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital from 1989 until she retired in 2012.  Ruth’s passions were spending time with her family and her beloved fur baby Cuddles, tending to her flowers, sewing, and quilting.

Ruth will be deeply missed by James (Angie) Smith; grandson Marcus Smith (Erica Hill); granddaughter Marisa Smith (fiancé Jermaine Burke); stepsons K.C. Carpenter and Mikel (Megan) Carpenter; stepdaughter Dez Carpenter; as well as many step-grandchildren; sister Mary Hart; and many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Ginny Sue Smith; brother-in-law Dave Delancey; sister-in-law Pam Carpenter, nephew James Mellon (Joyce); and close family friends Rick and Karen Caseman, Sharon Venham and Gloria Lewis.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother James Forrest Mellon and his wife Susan Forshey Mellon.

Ruth and her family would like to thank the nurses with Amedisys Hospice and a very special thank you to Dr. Kelli Cawley.

The family will hold private services, burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

