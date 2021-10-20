Advertisement

Obituary: Garten, Georgia I.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Georgia I. Garten, 74, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away October 17, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 9, 1947, in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of the late Roy and Naomi Deem.

Georgia worked as a hairdresser at various beauty shops. She loved bingo and was a giver who would do anything for anyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her significant other, Philip Meredith; three daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Wright, Kristine (Craig) Boyk and Kathy (Greg) Taylor; four siblings, Vane (Carolyn) Deem, Seymore Deem, Nora “Jean” (George) Savley and Tina (Roger) Carr; seven grandchildren, Mandy Hall, Britney Toothman, Chase O’Donnell, Delanie Boyk, Grant Boyk, Zachary Boyk, and Jaiden Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Hall, Carson Hall, Austin Hall, Kendall Hall, and Lulu Toothman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Ira Garten; a sister, Edna Copen; brother, Larry Deem; and mother, Sarah Vincent Deem.

A private memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to assist the Garten family.

