Obituary: Houck, Sterling

Sterling H. Houck, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV went to his heavenly home on October 19, 2021, because he had accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior. He passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born at home in Rockport, WV on January 1, 1935.

He was a 1953 graduate of Wirt County High School. He served on the USS Valley Forge from 1954-1958. He was honorably discharged as an Electrician Mate First Class. He retired from Dupont in 1999 after about 40 years. Sterling started and was the owner of Houck’s Christmas Tree farm on Sams Creek Road.

He enjoyed going to church and truly loved hearing his wife and daughters sing in the Houck Family Singers. He loved his family with his whole heart and enjoyed anytime they would get together.

Sterling is survived by his wife of 65 years, June Houck; daughters, Cindy (Mike) Kerns of Vienna and Tammy (Don) Cooper of Parkersburg; son-in-law Murray Husk of Marietta; six grandchildren, Phillip (Jen) Wilt, Derek (Logan) Norman, Andrew Husk, Ryan (Courtney) Norman, Whittany Husk, Casey (Ashleigh) Kerns, and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharla Husk; grandson, Cody Kerns; father, Frank Houck; mother, Rui Perkins Houck; step-mother, Alma Houck; and sisters, Frances Robert and Grace Smith.

We would like to thank Ohio Valley Health Care for the exceptional care they gave Sterling.

Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Mike Kerns (son-in-law) and Ryan Norman (grandson) officiating. Military graveside rites with be conducted by the American Legion Post 15. A visitation with viewing will begin one hour prior to the graveside service at the cemetery.

Please practice social distancing.

