Soccer Postseason Scoreboard: October 19

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Sectional Semi-Finals

Parkersburg South - 1

Parkersburg 1; P.H.S. wins 4-3 in Penalty Kicks

Parkersburg will play Hurricane in Sectional final on Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Williamstown - 5

Ravenswood - 0

Williamstown will play Point Pleasant in Sectional final on Thursday, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Washington - 0

Marietta - 13

Miami Trace - 0

Warren - 7

Williamstown - 8

Nitro - 1

