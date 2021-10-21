Advertisement

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.

Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.

Police say the officers were taken to a hospital and their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made following indictment in 1995 cold case
Wood County teacher under investigation after allegedly yelling at student with Autism
Wood County teacher under investigation for allegedly yelling at a student with Autism
Police found multiple items that were believed to be stolen in a truck.
Law enforcement uncovers suspected burglary ring
Concern over rise in HIV, syphilis cases in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Concern over rise in HIV, syphilis cases in the Mid-Ohio Valley
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/21/21
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House changing ideas on how to pay for $2 trillion plan
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
Biden: Obligation to seniors