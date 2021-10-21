Advertisement

Bomb squad on barge in Pleasants County

Scene near the Ohio River
Scene near the Ohio River(Samantha Cavalli)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bomb squad is investigating an object on a barge near the border of Pleasants County and Tyler County.

Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins said he got a call about the object around 11:30 Thursday morning and confirmed the West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad is on the barge.

Mankins said no injuries have been reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the Ohio River has been closed from mile marker 145 to mile marker 151 to create a safety zone.

We have a reporter at the scene and will continue to update this story as we learn more.

