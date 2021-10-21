Advertisement

County Commission supports proposed housing study

Development Authority hoping to quantify the need for housing in our area
Lindsey Piersol and Ryan Barber
(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission heard from Lindsey Piersol of the Wood County Development Authority today at their twice weekly meeting.

Piersol, Executive Director of the Development Authority, was seeking approval and funding for a future housing study.

According to Commissioner David Blair Couch, the city of Parkersburg has already committed $25,000 to the study and today the County Commission agreed to put up an additional $25,000.

“If Wood County throws in and Parkersburg throws in...” Piersol says, “...it gives the other municipalities a reason to say, ‘Well, we want housing here too and we want to be involved with that.’”

For this effort, Piersol is partnering with Ryan Barber of the city of Parkersburg.

They say completing a study will allow them to quantify the need for housing in our area.

The team says they are interested in re-engaging local developers or seeking outside developers, something they say an official study would help them do.

The WCDA is hoping for the participation of Washington County for the housing study as well.

