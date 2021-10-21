Deaths reported at NCRJ, investigations underway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police are investigating after two deaths and a serious injury were reported in the North Central Regional Jail on October 19.

The West Virginia State Police have identified Anthony Richard Jones, 35, of Clarksburg, and Jacqueline Veronique Pyles, 24, of Farmington, as the inmates who died.

William Bolton Adams III, 50, of Ritchie County, was hospitalized with injuries.

Investigators think the events that led to Jones’s death and Adams’s injuries involved multiple other people.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in Pyles’s death, but all three incidents are still under investigation.

No other details were made immediately available.

