Advertisement

Deaths reported at NCRJ, investigations underway

Mazumder faces five years in prison (Source: Pixabay)
Mazumder faces five years in prison (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police are investigating after two deaths and a serious injury were reported in the North Central Regional Jail on October 19.

The West Virginia State Police have identified Anthony Richard Jones, 35, of Clarksburg, and Jacqueline Veronique Pyles, 24, of Farmington, as the inmates who died.

William Bolton Adams III, 50, of Ritchie County, was hospitalized with injuries.

Investigators think the events that led to Jones’s death and Adams’s injuries involved multiple other people.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in Pyles’s death, but all three incidents are still under investigation.

No other details were made immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made following indictment in 1995 cold case
Wood County teacher under investigation after allegedly yelling at student with Autism
Wood County teacher under investigation for allegedly yelling at a student with Autism
Police found multiple items that were believed to be stolen in a truck.
Law enforcement uncovers suspected burglary ring
Concern over rise in HIV, syphilis cases in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Concern over rise in HIV, syphilis cases in the Mid-Ohio Valley
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/21/21
Scene near the Ohio River
Bomb squad on barge in Pleasants County
Lindsey Piersol and Ryan Barber
County Commission supports proposed housing study
Eight indicted for stealing deer meat, illegally poaching white-tailed deer