Detectives asking for community’s help in closing murder case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -The Washington County Sheriff’s department is asking for the community’s help in closing a murder case that started over 25 years ago.

“This is the first step forward in giving the family the answers they deserve, number one, two bring justice for Danial and Kim, said Lieutenant Bruce Schuck, a Cold-Case Detective with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Kimberly Fulton and her 17-month-old son Daniel were found dead after a fire in their mobile home in march of 1995.

A suspect, Scott Hickman, has been arrested and indicted on four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder.

Investigators learned the two victims had died before the fire was set, in an attempt to cover up their homicides.

Schuck, says this case has presented several challenges.

“It’s not uncommon for witnesses to be unavailable for various reasons, including that witnesses have passed away. And that was true in this case, where several witnesses passed away,” Schuck said.

“There are also challenges that we faced with, ok they’re alive but where are they? Did they move out of state? We traveled to many states to interview witnesses. It’s important that we do face-to-face interviews with witnesses.”

Schuck says the development of new technology has also helped them make progress on cold cases, and Lieutenant Jeff Seevers says the community should reach out with any information that they may have to help with the case.

“We know there is specifically one person who has some information and we just wish that, even if they don’t think it’s factual, they still need to call and speak with someone with the cold case unit,” Seevers said.

Detectives say Hickman has been at his home the past 26 years and they can not say at this time what tipped them off about him. They also say they are in constant contact with Fulton’s family who wish not to speak about the case at this time.

Hickman’s bond hearing is scheduled for October 22nd at 9:30 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.

