FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach

FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a...
FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a station in downtown San Antonio, in this Monday, March 30, 2020, file photo. German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound's bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound’s bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.

The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.

FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S. with 400,000 daily connections.

Greyhound dates back to 1914 and currently connects approximately 2,400 destinations across North America, with nearly 16 million passengers each year.

