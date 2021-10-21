National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

WASHINGTON COUTY, Ohio (WTAP) - This Saturday will be the annual “Drug Take Back Day” for those wanting to safely dispose of prescription drugs in their home.

The event is meant to address the national opioid crisis and educate the public on drug abuse.

It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. With deputies and health officials assisting in the safe disposal.

It’s a way of not only getting rid of unwanted and unused medications, but keeps all of these substances away from anyone that may get their hands on them.

“It’s just always a good idea to get any expired or unwanted drugs out of the household. And it’s a safe location. They will be destroyed later by the DEA. And to prevent any further issues of possible addiction. If they don’t need to be in the residence then it shouldn’t be in the residence. And we can take care of that,” says Wash. Co. deputy sheriff, Cody Huffer.

There are four locations in Washington County that people can part in this day.

And these include the Belpre Senior Center, the Frontier Insurance parking lot in Newport, Frontier High School, and on Second and Putnam Street in Marietta.

