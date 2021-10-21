Advertisement

New standard Ohio license plate revealed

Gov. DeWine holds up the latest standard license plate for the Buckeye State.
Gov. DeWine holds up the latest standard license plate for the Buckeye State.
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and officials from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles revealed a standard license plate Thursday morning.

DeWine said officials wanted the plate to reflect the diverse geography that Ohio has, as well as celebrate

“Our goal was for the plate to reflect the heart and soul of the Buckeye State, to honor our past while also looking to our future,” DeWine said.

The new standard plate is the first one released since 2013.

