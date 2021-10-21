New standard Ohio license plate revealed

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and officials from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles revealed a standard license plate Thursday morning.

DeWine said officials wanted the plate to reflect the diverse geography that Ohio has, as well as celebrate

“Our goal was for the plate to reflect the heart and soul of the Buckeye State, to honor our past while also looking to our future,” DeWine said.

The new standard plate is the first one released since 2013.

