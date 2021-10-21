Obituary: Balderson, Marie G. McGary

Marie G. McGary Balderson, 88 of Parkersburg, WV passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 8, 1933, in Bristol, WV, a daughter of the late John B. and Sylvia M. Stutler McGary. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts, bowling, art, cake decorating, but most of all she enjoyed her family. Marie was a member of the Calvary Memorial Church of which she was secretary/treasurer of the W.S.C.S. and also secretary/treasurer of the Benevolence fund.

She is survived by her two sons, Steven C. Balderson (Candace) of Elizabeth, WV and David A. Balderson (Paula) of Dade City, FL; her daughter, Paula M. Goudy (David) of Parkersburg; six granddaughters, Annette M. Emrick of Mineral Wells, Kristal M. Robinson (Ben) of Branchville, SC, Alicia R. Balderson of Florida, Julie A. Dils (Brett) of Vienna, WV, Megan E. Goudy-Simmons (Arthur) of Greenville, SC and Sarah M. Hensley (Aaron) of Parkersburg; one step-granddaughter, Valarie A. Full (Brandon) of Woodruff, SC; great-grandchildren, Emily N. Emrick, Jakobe Merritt, Xavier Reyes, Jaxson Reyes, Braxton Reyes, Cooper Robinson, Kaitlyn Robinson, Raegen Hensley, Vanessa Hensley, CJ Hensley, Ryan Full, Reese Full, Josiah Emrick, Samuel Emrick, Rylie Emrick, and Bradley Emrick; one sister, Wanda Modesitt of Davisville, WV; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon T. Balderson; five brothers; three sisters; and one granddaughter, Jenna L. Balderson.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg with Pastor Jeff Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

