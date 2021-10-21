Advertisement

Obituary: Brotherton, Allen Ray

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Allen Ray Brotherton, 78, of Fleming, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus, OH.

He was born February 24, 1943, in Charleston West Virginia. After serving in the United States Army, Allen worked as a Boilermaker with WV Local Union 667 until retirement. He loved all WVU sports, especially basketball.

Allen is survived by his wife, Frances Sayre Brotherton; sister, Patricia Brotherton; brother, Richard Brotherton; niece, Virginia Price (Greg); and brothers-in-law, Clarence Sayre and Raymond Sayre.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, Allen will be cremated and there will be no public visitation or service.

Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Brotherton family.

