Obituary: Conley, Ella Mae

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ella Mae Conley, 90, of Looneyville, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Roane General Hospital, Spencer.

She was born November 24, 1930, at Oka, Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Ray and Amy Brannon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jennings B. Conley; son, Delmas Conley; two grandsons, Craig Conley and Terry Conley; one brother, Bill Brannon; three sisters, Ruth Boggs, Opal Cottrell, and Erma Jean Brannon.

Survivors include three sons and daughter-in-law, Melvin and Shirley Conley, Gilbert Conley and Paul Conley all of Looneyville; grandchildren, Teresa, Angie, April, Rodney, Crystal, Jerry, Paul Edward, Jeremy, and Carla; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Richard Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.

The visitation will be two hours before the funeral.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

