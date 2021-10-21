Obituary: Knight, Vickie Darlene Hall

Vickie Darlene Hall Knight, 62, of Mineral Wells, went to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on October 12th, 2021 after suffering from dementia.

Vickie was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, 1958, in Webster Springs WV, a daughter of the late Sydney “Bud” Hall and Laura Wilson Thompson.

Vickie was saved and baptized in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit on June 8th, 2008 at Mineral Wells Baptist Church.

Vickie was a graduate of Braxton County High School and attended Fairmont State College and WVU-P.

She formally was a C.N.A, hairdresser, Poll Worker, and she ran several successful local political campaigns for judges. Vickie also had worked in several department stores and restaurants, managing the Malibu in Spencer, WV.

Vickie cherished her family and loved spending time with her grandbabies, cookouts, camping, and family gatherings. She loved to crochet and listen to southern rock and country music.

Vickie is survived by her loving daughter; Pamela D. Sloan of Mineral Wells WV; sons; Robert R. Aguilar and Steven H. Aguilar, both of Vienna WV; grandchildren, Winter B. Sloan, Winston M. Sloan, Max A. Aguilar, Jonah F. Aguilar, Bo S. Aguilar, Natasha R. Whaley, Desiree M. Maxwell, Robert N. Aguilar, Rayden M. Aguilar, and Ethan R. Aguilar; and 9 great-grandchildren. Vickie is also survived by a sister, Patricia Lynch, of Arnoldsburg, WV; step-father, Wayne Thompson of Arnoldsburg WV; and many more family in Calhoun, Roane, and Webster County, and Lake Butler, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by a sister, Velva Crites, and brother, Sydney Hall Jr.

Friends and Family are invited to gather for a Memorial held 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday, October 25th, 2021 at the Jackson Park Community Building 1301 34th Street Vienna WV. The family is encouraged to bring a covered dish.

Special Thanks to Vaughan-Kimes for all their help with the cremation and arrangements.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of sympathy with her family.

