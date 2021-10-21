Advertisement

Obituary: Lambert, L. Wayne

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
L. Wayne Lambert, 59, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away October 20, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born December 25, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Larry Lewis Lambert and the late Kathryn Yvonne West Lambert.

Wayne worked as a truck driver. He loved hunting, dirt track racing, NASCAR, Pittsburg Steelers, his grandchildren, and sports events.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Sims Lambert; his father, Larry Louis Lambert; son, Matthew (Samantha) Lambert; step-daughter, Heidi (Kelly) White; brother, James “Jim” (Vickie) Lambert; six grandchildren, Kayden, Maddison, Ashton and Mason Lambert, Kyra Sims and Raylin White; three nieces, Wendy (Robbie) Knopp, Ann (Justin) Jenkins and Jamie Lambert.

Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Yvonne West Lambert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021

at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Lloyd Keith officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Lambert family.

