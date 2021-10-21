Obituary: Sacchi, Douglas J.

Douglas J. Sacchi, 80, of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 20, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 5, 1941, in Martinez, CA, a son of the late Albert and Clara Sacchi.

Douglas served his country honorably in the United States Army. He worked as a pipe fitter for local #565, a welder and welder inspector.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta “Annie” Hickman Sacchi; two grandsons, Corey and William Gates; one sister and one brother.

In addition to his parents, Douglas is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Gates, and brother, Alan Sacchi.

There will be no services per his request.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Sacchi family.

