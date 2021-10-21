Advertisement

Obituary: Sacchi, Douglas J.

Douglas J. Sacchi obit
Douglas J. Sacchi obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Douglas J. Sacchi, 80, of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 20, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 5, 1941, in Martinez, CA, a son of the late Albert and Clara Sacchi.

Douglas served his country honorably in the United States Army. He worked as a pipe fitter for local #565, a welder and welder inspector.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta “Annie” Hickman Sacchi; two grandsons, Corey and William Gates; one sister and one brother.

In addition to his parents, Douglas is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Gates, and brother, Alan Sacchi.

There will be no services per his request.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Sacchi family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made following indictment in 1995 cold case
Wood County teacher under investigation after allegedly yelling at student with Autism
Wood County teacher under investigation for allegedly yelling at a student with Autism
Scene near the Ohio River
UPDATE: Explosive device found on barge
Police found multiple items that were believed to be stolen in a truck.
Law enforcement uncovers suspected burglary ring
Concern over rise in HIV, syphilis cases in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Concern over rise in HIV, syphilis cases in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Brotherton, Allen Ray
L. Wayne Lambert obit
Obituary: Lambert, L. Wayne
Vickie Knight obit
Obituary: Knight, Vickie Darlene Hall
Sterling Houck obit
Obituary: Houck, Sterling H.