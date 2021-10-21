Advertisement

Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio revised its new standard license plate after people on social media found a glaring mistake in the original design.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman unveiled the “Sunshine in Ohio” plate design.

The top of the plate is where some on social media noticed something was not “Wright.”

The Wright brothers’ Wright Flyer is flying through the air with a banner reading, “birthplace of aviation.”

The problem - some Twitter users are pointing out - the plane is backward.

1903 Wright Flyer (A19610048000) at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum....
1903 Wright Flyer (A19610048000) at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum. February 27, 2017. Smithsonian photo by Eric Long (A19610048000.3T8A5583) (NASM2018-10795)(Eric Long | Photo by Eric Long, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (NASM2018-10795))

The banner is actually attached to the front of the plane instead of the rear.

New Ohio license plate design
New Ohio license plate design(Source: WOIO)

Hours after the unveiling, the Ohio Department of Public Safety acknowledged the mistake in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

“We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction,” the statement reads in part.

They sent a revised image, saying the correct design will be the one reflected on all the new plates.

Officials sent a revised vision with the plane now going in the right direction.
Officials sent a revised vision with the plane now going in the right direction.(Ohio Department of Public Safety)

The new plate will be available to drivers at the end of the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made following indictment in 1995 cold case
Wood County teacher under investigation after allegedly yelling at student with Autism
Wood County teacher under investigation for allegedly yelling at a student with Autism
Police found multiple items that were believed to be stolen in a truck.
Law enforcement uncovers suspected burglary ring
Concern over rise in HIV, syphilis cases in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Concern over rise in HIV, syphilis cases in the Mid-Ohio Valley
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/21/21
Scene near the Ohio River
Bomb squad on barge in Pleasants County
Mazumder faces five years in prison (Source: Pixabay)
Deaths reported at NCRJ, investigations underway
Lindsey Piersol and Ryan Barber
County Commission supports proposed housing study
Eight indicted for stealing deer meat, illegally poaching white-tailed deer