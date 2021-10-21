Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio revised its new standard license plate after people on social media found a glaring mistake in the original design.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman unveiled the “Sunshine in Ohio” plate design.

The top of the plate is where some on social media noticed something was not “Wright.”

The Wright brothers’ Wright Flyer is flying through the air with a banner reading, “birthplace of aviation.”

The problem - some Twitter users are pointing out - the plane is backward.

The banner is actually attached to the front of the plane instead of the rear.

Hours after the unveiling, the Ohio Department of Public Safety acknowledged the mistake in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

“We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction,” the statement reads in part.

They sent a revised image, saying the correct design will be the one reflected on all the new plates.

Officials sent a revised vision with the plane now going in the right direction. (Ohio Department of Public Safety)

The new plate will be available to drivers at the end of the year.

