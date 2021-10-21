One rape and one sexual battery reported at Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A rape and a separate sexual assault are reported this weekend at Ohio University in Athens.

According to the Ohio University Police Department Twitter page, they got a report about a rape that happened early Sunday morning on campus. It allegedly happened in a dorm between 1 and 3 a.m after she met him in Uptown and then they met up later at James Hall. Another victim reported she’d been unable to consent to intercourse. She says she met the man in Uptown on Saturday and then he walked her back to her dorm at Mackinnon Hall.

Both cases are being investigated by the Ohio University Police Department.

