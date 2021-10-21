Student Athlete of the Week: Tanner Bills

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

Tanner Bills is a senior football and basketball player for the Frontier Cougars.

Tanner is a leader on the football field with his play-making, but he also strives to be a leader off the field, as he manages a 3.6 GPA in the classroom, and encourages his teammates to do well on their schoolwork.

Tanner hopes to study Sports Medicine in college.

