Vaccine exemption bill passes in W.Va. House, completes legislation
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The W.Va. House of Delegates passed House Bill 335.
The bill passed in a 66-24 vote with 10 absent members.
The bill’s title and effective date were amended by the W.Va. Senate on Tuesday.
HB 335 provides certain exemptions from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in the public and private sector, including medical and religious beliefs.
To view our previous coverage, click here.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.