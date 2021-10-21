Advertisement

Vaccine exemption bill passes in W.Va. House, completes legislation

(Pima County Health)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The W.Va. House of Delegates passed House Bill 335.

The bill passed in a 66-24 vote with 10 absent members.

The bill’s title and effective date were amended by the W.Va. Senate on Tuesday.

HB 335 provides certain exemptions from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in the public and private sector, including medical and religious beliefs.

To view our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made following indictment in 1995 cold case
Police found multiple items that were believed to be stolen in a truck.
Law enforcement uncovers suspected burglary ring
The news of Chief Ritchey's passing was confirmed on the department's Facebook page on Monday...
Chief Dan Ritchey of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department dies
The owner of this car dealership calls the shortage "unprecedented."
Local car dealership hit hard by global computer chip shortage
A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested.
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in shooting; man facing murder charges

Latest News

One rape and one sexual battery reported at Ohio University
SB 3034 divides the Mountain State into 17 new senatorial districts.
W.Va. redistricting map finalized in House and Senate
Judge rules in favor of Parkersburg firefighters on longevity pay case
Mid-Ohio Valley Heart and Stroke Walk returns in person
WTAP News @ 5 - Mid-Ohio Valley Heart and Stroke Walk returns in person