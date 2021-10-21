Vaccine exemption bill passes in W.Va. House, completes legislation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The W.Va. House of Delegates passed House Bill 335.

The bill passed in a 66-24 vote with 10 absent members.

The bill’s title and effective date were amended by the W.Va. Senate on Tuesday.

HB 335 provides certain exemptions from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in the public and private sector, including medical and religious beliefs.

