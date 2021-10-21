Advertisement

W.Va. redistricting map finalized in House and Senate

SB 3034 divides the Mountain State into 17 new senatorial districts.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates have passed Senate Bill 3034.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate, and by a vote of 72-19 in the House of Delegates.

SB 3034 divides the Mountain State into 17 new senatorial districts.

The bill has been deemed effective from its passage in the Senate this evening.

