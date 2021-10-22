Breast Cancer survivor helping other patients with “prayers and pajamas”

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -October is Breast Cancer Awareness month but a local breast cancer survivor is helping others all year round going through treatment with the power of prayer and pajamas.

Christie Willis was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer back in July. She says her doctors at Marietta Memorial Health Systems ( Dr. Wang, Dr. Bhati, Dr. Dimaslles and Nurse Jane Kessler) helped her decide to get a double mastectomy to remove her cancer.

At first, Willis says she was in denial because she didn’t feel sick. Now, she’s thankful her doctors advised her to treat her cancer aggressively in order to avoid it spreading to other parts of her body.

Now, partway through her double mastectomy, Wilis says she’s giving out pajamas and prayer notes to women who are battling breast cancer.

“We do a really nice job of cancer research and giving money for breast cancer research, but we have to take care of the person. And that hands-on experience of, you know, taking care of them while they are in that moment,” Lawrence said.

That’s what I had a lot of friends and family do for me that in turn, I want to do for other people.”

Willis says she got the idea after receiving pajamas from a friend before she underwent surgery. Willis says while she hopes prayers and pajamas help, she encourages women to get regular mammogram checks as well. If you know someone going through breast cancer treatment who could use some prayers and pajamas, contact Willis at cmwillis13@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.