CAS announces plans to expand to Charleston

By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg-based cable, internet and telephone company plans to begin offering service to Charleston residents.

In a statement issued this week, CAS Cable announced it has submitted an application to the city of Charleston for a cable franchise. It plans to expand service to north Charleston and to the city’s west side during the first quarter of 2022, and to reach all of Charleston by the end of 2022.

Company representatives will meet with a committee of Charleston City Council this coming Monday, October 25, to discuss its plans.

CAS began operations more than 40 years ago as Community Antenna Service, a local, family-owned cable TV company, serving a small portion of Wood and Jackson counties.

Beginning in the 1990′s,, it began providing service to the cities of Parkersburg and Vienna, and, in the past decade, it has expanded service to Marietta and Belpre.

If approved, it would provide competition in West Virginia’s capital city-the first time CAS has operated outside of the Mid-Ohio Valley-competing, for example, with Suddenlink Communications, which has been the subject of hearings by the West Virginia Public Service Commission over service complaints from some of its customers.

