Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE: W. Va. High School Football

Cabell Midland @ Parkersburg South
Week 3 of Football Frenzy
Week 3 of Football Frenzy(KGWN)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch the Parkersburg South Patriots host the Cabell Midland Scarlett Knights.

The game is scheduled for a 7:00pm kick-off.

The 3-3 Patriots hope to keep playoff hopes alive against the sixth ranked Knights at Erickson Field.

You can watch the game on TV on our the MeTV channel, which is Suddenlink channel 19, and CAS channel 84. There will also be a replay of the game at 11:30 p.m., on WOVA.

Jim Wharton, Mike Hayden, and Zach Miles will have the call of the game.

Click Here To Watch The Game

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near the Ohio River
UPDATE: Explosive device found on barge
Wood County teacher under investigation after allegedly yelling at student with Autism
Wood County teacher under investigation for allegedly yelling at a student with Autism
Mazumder faces five years in prison (Source: Pixabay)
Deaths reported at NCRJ, investigations underway
UPDATE: Arrest made following indictment in 1995 cold case
New Ohio license plate design
Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate

Latest News

Christie Willis
Breast Cancer survivor helping other patients with “prayers and pajamas”
W.Va. leaders welcome word of vaccination booster approval
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
WVa officials welcome idea of adding Maryland counties
United Way Alliance of the MOV expands to Athens County
United Way Alliance of the MOV expands to Athens County