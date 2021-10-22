High school seniors tour Washington County Career Center CDL Training Program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to recent reports, CDL drivers are among the top jobs in-demand throughout the United States.

The Washington County Career Center is hoping to be a part of the solution locally.

Lori Smith of the Career Center says the CDL training program runs 7-days a week.

Today, one hundred plus high school seniors took the training program “for a spin” by participating in a tour, demonstrations, and talks on CDL careers.

Tony Huffman, Director of Adult Technical Training says “Many more parents... guidance counselors and young adults are realizing that not everyone needs to go to a four-year institution.” He says “one year of technical training after high school can set folks up to make a very good living.”

Huffman says the Center trains for local jobs, but also trains in programs that could allow for travel... Noting many alumni finding work in the Columbus area.

Huffman wants prospective students to know that West Virginia residents qualify for in-state tuition and that the Center offers various forms of financial aid.

