Advertisement

High school seniors tour Washington County Career Center CDL Training Program

Lori Smith of the Career Center says the program runs 7-days a week
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to recent reports, CDL drivers are among the top jobs in-demand throughout the United States.

The Washington County Career Center is hoping to be a part of the solution locally.

Lori Smith of the Career Center says the CDL training program runs 7-days a week.

Today, one hundred plus high school seniors took the training program “for a spin” by participating in a tour, demonstrations, and talks on CDL careers.

Tony Huffman, Director of Adult Technical Training says “Many more parents... guidance counselors and young adults are realizing that not everyone needs to go to a four-year institution.” He says “one year of technical training after high school can set folks up to make a very good living.”

Huffman says the Center trains for local jobs, but also trains in programs that could allow for travel... Noting many alumni finding work in the Columbus area.

Huffman wants prospective students to know that West Virginia residents qualify for in-state tuition and that the Center offers various forms of financial aid.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near the Ohio River
UPDATE: Explosive device found on barge
Wood County teacher under investigation after allegedly yelling at student with Autism
Wood County teacher under investigation for allegedly yelling at a student with Autism
Mazumder faces five years in prison (Source: Pixabay)
Deaths reported at NCRJ, investigations underway
UPDATE: Arrest made following indictment in 1995 cold case
New Ohio license plate design
Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate

Latest News

Christie Willis
Breast Cancer survivor helping other patients with “prayers and pajamas”
W.Va. leaders welcome word of vaccination booster approval
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
WVa officials welcome idea of adding Maryland counties
Week 3 of Football Frenzy
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE: W. Va. High School Football
United Way Alliance of the MOV expands to Athens County
United Way Alliance of the MOV expands to Athens County