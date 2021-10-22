Advertisement

Man charged in 1995 murder case arraigned

Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.
Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Scott Hickman, the man charged in the 1995 killings of a mother and son in 1995, was arraigned Friday morning at the Washington County Courthouse.

Washington County judge Mark Kerenyi set Hickman’s bond at $2 million after Hickman’s attorney argued for a $100,000 bond in order for Hickman to take care of his sick father.

Hickman’s attorney continued to advocate for a second arraignment to seek additional counsel. Judge Kerenyi approved and set a second arraignment date for Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Hickman was recently charged with four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder.

