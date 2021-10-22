MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Era One Room School’s haunted house is back and open for business.

If you step into this haunted house, you’ll find a hall of mirrors, skeletons, the headless horseman, and more. Tour guide and co-lead organizer David Bunner says it’s all about kids just having fun. He emphasizes that it’s not gory since it’s made so that younger kids can enjoy it too.

The haunted house will run from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM or however long it takes to get through the crowd. It will be open this Friday and Saturday and next Friday and Saturday. This Saturday’s haunted tours will also be offered during the New Era One Room School’s daytime craft-show.

Tickets are $3 per person but are free for kids five or younger. There will be a mini haunted train ride available too for an extra cost.

Bunner says masks are optional and tours will take one group at a time.

Tickets are available day-of at the New Era One Room School.

