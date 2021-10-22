This Is Home: Kaitlyn Lawrence making history as first female kicker for Ripley High Football team

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite how many games the Ripley High School football team wins this season, they are making history thanks to one key player.

“It’s a lot of ice baths…a lot.”

Ice baths are essential for Senior Kaitlyn Lawrence. She’s not only a senior soccer player for the Vikings but the kicker for the football team, the first-ever female football kicker in the school’s history.

While she has played football, well the European style of football, for many years, she didn’t start working with the pigskin until Ripley’s football coach said they needed a kicker for this season. And so, she went for it.

“The first day I showed up to practice, of course, everybody else knew what to do. But I was kind of just standing there waiting to watch to see what to do and everything,” Lawrence said.

At first, she says she was a nervous rookie but now she feels like she has found her stride.

“Everybody looks at you in the hallways and they are like oh that’s cool, that’s the one girl wearing a jersey. Even at pep rallies, we have everybody’s like oh that’s the one girl in the huddle with the guys,” Lawrence said.

“So, it’s just really cool and I just think it’s really cool for me to be able to be a role model for other people. I just think that’s really cool,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence is also proving girls can not only wear pads but crowns as well. She was named this year’s Homecoming Queen. Her boyfriend, who is also a football player, was the King.

“When we won it was kind of crazy. It was really funny. All the guys on the football team were like, ‘we’ll vote for you, we’ll vote for you and all the girls on the soccer team said we’ll vote for them. So, it was just really cool of us winning,” Lawrence said.

On top of having the votes from her classmates, Lawrence also has backing from her Soccer coach Jay Pierson.

“She’s our rock. Katie, she plays where ever we need her to play. She does anything without question. She works hard. She probably works harder than anybody because she does two sports,” Lawrence said.

And now she has to decide which sport to do after this year.

“I absolutely love it. I would love to play in college but I’m still unsure what I want to do in college either soccer or football, I’m still on the fence about that,” Lawrence said.

Until then, Lawrence says she’s soaking up all the time she has with both football teams.

