United Way Alliance of the MOV expands to Athens County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is expanding their operations to a new county in the region.

The non-profit is officially adding Athens County as their ninth county that they are covering with their services.

Officials with the United Way Alliance say that the community has already reached out to them with open arms.

“We’ve had a very warm welcome from the non-profit community. And that tells us a couple of things. It tells us that they’re excited that we’re coming because we’re going to certainly be filling a need that they were already feeling. So, we’re really grateful to have the opportunity to step into the capacity world. And we are, we’re reaching out to all of the mayors across Athens County and the county commissioners and we want everyone to know that we’re there. So, working through our list, reaching to stakeholders, making sure that they know that we’re going to be on the ground. We’ll be available as a capacity partner, as a grant making source, and just as an overall non-profit partner to walk the walk there in Athens County,” says executive director, Stacy DeCicco.

The community impact team is already helping out with the area, as they installed two new little free libraries, done a mask give away, and visited the domestic violence shelter to provide supplies.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.