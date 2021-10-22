Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens, his department, and the Wood County Commission are being sued by a former deputy over alleged behavior by Sheriff Stephens.

The actual complaint sites “negligent training,” violations of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, and violations of the West Virginia Whistleblower Law.

In the statement of facts, the lawsuit goes over behavior witnessed by the plaintiff, Della Matheny, during her time as a Wood County Deputy and during her time in home confinement and as a correctional officer.

The lawsuit says Stephens was the director of the home confinement program when Matheny worked there and made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

It also says Stephens was overly interested in Matheny’s personal life and had inappropriate contact with her ex-husband about her sex life.

In 2013, Matheny became a deputy sheriff.

Stephens became sheriff in 2017.

During her time as a deputy, Matheny claims to have witnessed inappropriate behavior by Sheriff Stephens and the fallout brought on by a fellow deputy’s complaint around March of 2020.

That complaint, the lawsuit says, was made by Deputy Tasha Hewitt after she informed the sheriff a consensual relationship she had entered with another deputy.

Matheny claims that Stephens had been “infatuated” with Hewitt and became very upset when he learned of Hewitt’s relationship with the other deputy.

The lawsuit says Matheny learned Stephens was upset with the relationship because he told her about it while at the scene of a fatal fire in 2019.

The suit says Stephens pounded his fists against a steering wheel and called Hewitt a “whore,” while discussing the situation with Matheny.

When Hewitt complained about the situation, the Wood County Commission hired an outside law firm to conduct an internal investigation.

Matheny was interviewed as a part of that investigation and claims Stephens retaliated against her for her involvement.

In addition, she says the investigators recommended to county commissioners that the sheriff’s department undergo sexual harassment training.

Matheny claims that training never happened.

She says she left the sheriff’s department in July, 2021 over the hostile working conditions.

County Commission President Blair Couch said he couldn’t comment without seeing the lawsuit, saying “we won’t be able to comment on it until it is reviewed.”

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure said he cannot comment on personnel matters.

We will continue to reach out to Sheriff Stephens for comment, but so far have not been able to reach him.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.