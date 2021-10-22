W.Va. leaders welcome word of vaccination booster approval

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice and his COVID-19 response continues to encourage West Virginians to get vaccinated.

But they now want those who already have the vaccine to get a booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday it is recommending booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to people over 65 and others at-risk.

Gov. Justice announced the state’s pandemic response teams are ready to get more booster shots into the arms of eligible residents.

”That’s something we think is a cornerstone of our strategy going forward,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, “that getting first and second vaccines in all West Virginians is very important, but also getting booster doses in all our citizens who are eligible is equally as important.”

The governor also urged businesses to allow for exemptions for employees, while requiring their workers to get vaccinated.

The West Virginia Legislature this week approved a bill requiring employers to offer exemptions, the bill does not go into effect until January.

