Advertisement

WVa officials welcome idea of adding Maryland counties

Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new home in West Virginia.(Jasmin Adous)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Top West Virginia officials says they would welcome three Maryland counties that inquired about becoming part of the Mountain State even though it’s not likely to happen.

Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw offered their support of the move on Friday during a news conference.

News outlets report that Maryland officials representing the counties wrote letters dated Oct. 14 to Blair and Hanshaw expressing interest in joining West Virginia.

The odds of the counties actually making the move are slim. Maryland Del. Jason Buckel said he hopes it will remind lawmakers to give more consideration to the needs of counties.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near the Ohio River
UPDATE: Explosive device found on barge
Wood County teacher under investigation after allegedly yelling at student with Autism
Wood County teacher under investigation for allegedly yelling at a student with Autism
Mazumder faces five years in prison (Source: Pixabay)
Deaths reported at NCRJ, investigations underway
UPDATE: Arrest made following indictment in 1995 cold case
New Ohio license plate design
Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate

Latest News

Christie Willis
Breast Cancer survivor helping other patients with “prayers and pajamas”
W.Va. leaders welcome word of vaccination booster approval
Week 3 of Football Frenzy
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE: W. Va. High School Football
United Way Alliance of the MOV expands to Athens County
United Way Alliance of the MOV expands to Athens County