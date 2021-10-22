WVa officials welcome idea of adding Maryland counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Top West Virginia officials says they would welcome three Maryland counties that inquired about becoming part of the Mountain State even though it’s not likely to happen.

Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw offered their support of the move on Friday during a news conference.

News outlets report that Maryland officials representing the counties wrote letters dated Oct. 14 to Blair and Hanshaw expressing interest in joining West Virginia.

The odds of the counties actually making the move are slim. Maryland Del. Jason Buckel said he hopes it will remind lawmakers to give more consideration to the needs of counties.

