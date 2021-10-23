2021 Football Frenzy Week 10 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The final week of the regular season concluded in Ohio this weekend, and teams are falling in to playoff positioning.

The Fort Frye Cadets got the win over Williamstown 41 to 9.

The Waterford Wildcats, in all likelihood, secured a home playoff game after their win over Belpre 55 to 6.

The Frontier Cougars had a chance to clinch a home playoff game, but they fell at home to River 56 to 13.

The Warren Warriors were shut out by Marietta 20 to 0.

In the Mountain State, the Parkersburg South Patriots were knocked off by Cabell Midland 70 to 21.

The Parkersburg Big Reds got a win on the road at Riverside 31 to 7. Bryson Singer had a big day for Parkersburg, with 176 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The St. Marys Blue Devils got a win over South Harrison 41 to 6.

The Ritchie County Rebels got the big home win over Wirt County 40 to 7.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs stay undefeated after a statement win over Roane County 44 to 16.

