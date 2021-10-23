Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to host biggest annual fundraiser this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is hosting its biggest annual fundraiser this Saturday.

A notable portion of HSOV’s budget is covered by fundraisers so this event is especially important for the shelter, according to lead organizer Amy Rogers.

The Fur Ball is a dinner, dance, and auction. You can expect live music, a country store, the OSU game on TV, and more if you go.

Rogers says all money will go towards the shelter’s operating costs, which covers animal food, vet care, shelter, pay for staff, and more. The goal is to raise $40,000.

You can get tickets at hsov.org or get them at the door. As of this afternoon, there are about 30 tickets left. Individual tickets cost $45 and a table (eight reserved seats) costs $400.

The Fur Ball will run from 7 PM to 12 AM at the Elizabeth Sugden Broughton Community Building at 639 State Route 821, Marietta.

