The Clothesline Project spreads awareness about domestic violence

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and The Clothesline Project came to Parkersburg City Park to spread their message.

During domestic violence month The Clothesline Project found a way to raise awareness for those that have gone through domestic violence.

This problem ranges from women to men to children and is a problem worldwide.

The t-shirts you see are all victims who spoke up and thanks to the clothesline project they were all given a voice.

Family Crisis and Intervention Center workers said, “We need to normalize talking about domestic violence and sexual assault. We need to get awareness and education out into the public so people no they are not alone”

A vigil will be held by The Clothesline Project on October 26th for those who suffered domestic violence and are no longer with us.

