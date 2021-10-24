Obituary: Allen, Richard Brian

Richard Brian Allen, 76, of Parkersburg, died October 20, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Rochester, New Hampshire, a son of the late John C. Allen and Ruth Doherty Allen.

He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and served as an Instructor Pilot in the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam era. After earning a Master’s in Public Administration, he worked briefly for Corning Glass and as a charter pilot for Mountain Air. He continued his career in aviation as the Airport Manager for the Wood County Airport from 1976 until 1990, when he retired on disability. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and was a 4th degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus.

Although flying was his passion, once grounded by medical issues he shifted his focus to other forms of travel, often enjoying the trip planning as much as the vacations. He swam as often as he could.

Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Frances Peterson Allen; one daughter, Kimberly VanMeter of Parkersburg and her partner, Mark Masker; four grandchildren, Jacob VanMeter, Matthew VanMeter, Hannah Allen, and Logan Allen; one brother, Father John Allen of Charlotte, NC; one sister, Mary (Donald) Wink of Berwyn, IL; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Barton R. Allen; son Ryan Anthony Allen; one sister, Jean Ann Henderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 1:30 pm at St. Monica Catholic Church in Lubeck, WV, with Father John Allen and Father John Rice as concelebrants.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, North with military rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be held Sunday 6-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV with a wake service at 7:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Medical Mercy Angels, through which volunteer pilots provide transportation to people for whom the cost of long-distance travel for medical care is difficult financially. https://www.mercymedical.org/

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

