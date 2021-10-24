Obituary: Beatty, Sr., Gene

Gene Beatty, Sr., 83, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Thomas and Lena (Sindledecker) Beatty.

He worked at Corning Glass and retired from Ironworkers Local 787 after over fifty years. He enjoyed fishing for catfish at Veto Lake and fish fries. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years Jean (Ford) Beatty; four children Gen Beatty, Jr. of Parkersburg, Lisa Beatty of Parkersburg, Jeff Beatty (Kathy) of Mineral Wells, and Randy Beatty (Tammy) of Leachtown, WV; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother Gary Sindledecker (Janet); and a sister June Griffin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Dietra Beatty and a brother Wayne Beatty.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.