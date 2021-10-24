Advertisement

Obituary: Bierkortte, James H.

James Bierkortte obit
James Bierkortte obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James H. Bierkortte, 85, of Parkersburg, WV died Saturday October 23, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  He was born in Wheeling, WV a son of the late Henry H. and Doris M. (Howard) Bierkortte.

He retired from Chessie System, Inc. and was a United States Army veteran stationed in Germany.  He enjoyed watching sports and was a member of the Elks Club.  He had a generous heart and a quick wit was skilled at-home projects and was happiest sitting in the backyard admiring the flower gardens.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years Jo (Hanville) Bierkortte; son Troy Bierkortte of Scotland, CT; three daughters Maria Smith of Massillon, OH, Kayle Cooper of Springboro, OH, and Amanda Thompson of Morgantown, WV; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister Susan Pocta (Jerry) of Pickerington, OH; and other extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Mary Ellen Porter.

There will be no visitation or services.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Trick-or-treat times and locations
Scene near the Ohio River
UPDATE: Explosive device found on barge
Community support means everything to this shelter, according to the event's lead organizer.
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to host biggest annual fundraiser this Saturday
Football Frenzy scores for October 22
2021 Football Frenzy Week 10 Recap

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Spencer, Howard C. II
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Eugene Harvey
Janice Roberts obit
Obituary: Roberts, Janice E. (Williams)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dotson, Floyd “Ed”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Riser, Kevin D.