Obituary: Bierkortte, James H.

James H. Bierkortte, 85, of Parkersburg, WV died Saturday October 23, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Wheeling, WV a son of the late Henry H. and Doris M. (Howard) Bierkortte.

He retired from Chessie System, Inc. and was a United States Army veteran stationed in Germany. He enjoyed watching sports and was a member of the Elks Club. He had a generous heart and a quick wit was skilled at-home projects and was happiest sitting in the backyard admiring the flower gardens.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years Jo (Hanville) Bierkortte; son Troy Bierkortte of Scotland, CT; three daughters Maria Smith of Massillon, OH, Kayle Cooper of Springboro, OH, and Amanda Thompson of Morgantown, WV; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister Susan Pocta (Jerry) of Pickerington, OH; and other extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Mary Ellen Porter.

There will be no visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

