Advertisement

Obituary: Burge, Clara Ruth Freeland

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clara Ruth Freeland Burge, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on October 21, 2021.

She was born March 16, 1935, the daughter of the late George Lester and Ethel Remmy Freeland.  She was raised in the Children’s Home and then went on to be a Candy-Striper at the old Selby General Hospital.  She later worked in home health.

In 1963 she married Benny Burge who preceded her in death on June 5, 1995.  She was also preceded in death by her brother George Lester Freeland, son John Anthony Burge, son-in-law Gale Walters, foster brothers, Charles Baker Jr. and Butch Starkey, foster sisters, Betty Green and Sue Cody.

She had three children:  John Anthony “Tony” Burge (deceased), Judi Burge, Jewel Walters, and Michael “Mikey” Henthorn-second mother, sister Martha Swisher, daughter-in-law Becky Burge; 4 grandsons:  John Burge, Ryan Walters, Cory Walters (Kaitlin), Joe Burge; granddaughters Johnna, Aaron (Brannon) and Sky Burge, many nieces and nephews and a very good friend Missy Ruble,.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday (Oct. 26) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by burial in Gravel Bank Cemetery.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:00 until 11:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Trick-or-treat times and locations
Scene near the Ohio River
UPDATE: Explosive device found on barge
Community support means everything to this shelter, according to the event's lead organizer.
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to host biggest annual fundraiser this Saturday
Football Frenzy scores for October 22
2021 Football Frenzy Week 10 Recap

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Spencer, Howard C. II
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Eugene Harvey
Janice Roberts obit
Obituary: Roberts, Janice E. (Williams)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dotson, Floyd “Ed”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Riser, Kevin D.