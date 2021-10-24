Obituary: Burge, Clara Ruth Freeland

Clara Ruth Freeland Burge, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on October 21, 2021.

She was born March 16, 1935, the daughter of the late George Lester and Ethel Remmy Freeland. She was raised in the Children’s Home and then went on to be a Candy-Striper at the old Selby General Hospital. She later worked in home health.

In 1963 she married Benny Burge who preceded her in death on June 5, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her brother George Lester Freeland, son John Anthony Burge, son-in-law Gale Walters, foster brothers, Charles Baker Jr. and Butch Starkey, foster sisters, Betty Green and Sue Cody.

She had three children: John Anthony “Tony” Burge (deceased), Judi Burge, Jewel Walters, and Michael “Mikey” Henthorn-second mother, sister Martha Swisher, daughter-in-law Becky Burge; 4 grandsons: John Burge, Ryan Walters, Cory Walters (Kaitlin), Joe Burge; granddaughters Johnna, Aaron (Brannon) and Sky Burge, many nieces and nephews and a very good friend Missy Ruble,.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday (Oct. 26) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by burial in Gravel Bank Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:00 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.