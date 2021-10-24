Obituary: Dawson, Carolyn J.

On October 19th, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center Carolyn J. Dawson ( Sis) 70 of Parkersburg, has joined with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to her forever home in heaven.

Carolyn was born on April 10th, 1951 to her mother Helen Virginia Reynolds and Father Carl Wilbur Buskirk.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years George K. Dawson 73 of Parkersburg and her children Mikel Dawson (Jeanne Dawson), Ted Dawson (Dusty Dawson), and Stacey Dawson. Carolyn was loved very much by her grandchildren Randy Dawson, Trista Dawson, Jacob McIntire, Justin Hornbeck (Rebecca Whaley), Jana Hornbeck (Stuart Kerns), and Bradley Dawson. Carolyn always loved spending time with her great-grandchildren Shelby Hornbeck, Braxton Kerns, C.J. Stephens, Alexander Whaley, and Peyton Whaley. Carolyn was shown so much love by her brothers Timothy Buskirk, John Buskirk(Joy Buskirk), as well as her sisters Jackie Newlon (Buskirk), and Robin Buskirk. Carolyn was joined in death by her two baby boys Randy Dawson and Danny Dawson as well as her Brothers Bill Buskirk and David Buskirk and her brother in-law Loris Newlon (Junior).

There will be no viewing and funeral services, she will be cremated. If you would like to send flowers, condolences, or cards please send them to Jana Hornbeck at 704 32nd St. Vienna WV 26105.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory or their condolences may visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

