Obituary: Floding, Jason T.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason T. Floding, 47 of Vincent, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on October 21, 2021.

He was born in Marietta, Ohio on September 11, 1974, and was the son of Ken and Brenda Floding of Belpre, Ohio.

He was working for the Bureau of Fiscal Services in Parkersburg, WV. He was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ.  He graduated from Warren High School, attended Ohio Valley University, and graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.  Before moving back to the Ohio Valley he lived in Alabama where he was a regional manager for Pioneer Electronic.  He enjoyed fishing with his children, and just loved being out in nature, and was always helping a friend.  He enjoyed bicycles, motorcycles, and antique cars.  He currently owns a 1971 Demon he was working on restoring.

Survivors include his parents, Ken and Brenda Floding, his son, Nathaniel “Nate” Floding of Vincent, Ohio, his daughter, Jolie K. Floding of Williamstown, WV, uncle, Donald R. Floding, Aunt, Margery Call, and Aunt Erma Smith, and several cousins.

Services will be on Monday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Teddy Tackett and Ron Laughery officiating.

Burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and one hour prior to services on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

