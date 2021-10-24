Obituary: Langford, Wanda Laughery

Wanda Laughery Langford, 78 of Little Hocking, OH passed away October 21, 2021, at her home with her family by her side after a courageous battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Alzheimer’s.

She was born March 7, 1943, at home in Coal Run, OH, the youngest child of the late James and Edith (Coffman) Laughery. Wanda was a 1961 graduate of Fort Frye High School in Beverly, OH

Wanda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe Langford; son Danny Langford of St. Peters, MO; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Rodney Layfield of Little Hocking; Granddog, Lexi; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Janie Laughery; brothers and sisters-in-law, Juanita Laughery Meyers, June Berkley, Bill and Sue Malster, Jack and Linda Langford; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Russell Laughery, Juanita Poland, Mary Gheen, Jim Laughery, Roberta Laughery, Norma Okey, Clarence Laughery, and her “fur baby” Sadie Mae.

Wanda was retired from the Wood County Board of Education as a School cook, working at Blennerhassett and Edison Jr. High. She was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ, a past volunteer for the Washington Bottom Community, as well as a 4-H leader for many years. She was a board member for both the Wood County Fair and the WV Interstate fair and worked with the Fair pageant. She enjoyed her senior bowling league at Pike Street Lanes. Wanda was a people person and lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed cooking family meals, the beach, Christmas, the West Virginia Mountaineers and always being on the go in her Jeep.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who cared for Wanda throughout the last 10 years as she fought her illnesses with grace and dignity. Those include Dr. Kelli Cawley, the team at Belpre Strecker Cancer Center, F.G. Powderly, and staff, The Camden Clark Infusion Center. The home caregivers, MaryAnne and Harvey Mazelin, Kim Anderson, Cheryl Taylor, Monika Richards, and Dina Hall. Amedysis Hospice of Marietta Nurses, Elizabeth, Josh, and Rhonda.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. South Parkersburg, WV with ministers Ron Laughery and Jeff Stevenson officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Wanda’s family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

For those unable to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, it will be recorded and available to view at lamberttatman.com on Wanda’s memorial page.

Remember a time when Wanda made you laugh or smile and pay it forward. While the family welcomes flowers, donations can also be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg in Wanda’s memory, 530 29th street Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Langford family.

