Obituary: Lee, Carolyn Lois

Carolyn Lois Lee, 97, of Marietta, passed away at 8:34 am, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at The Inn at Summit Trail in Columbus, OH. She was born December 10, 1923, in Zanesville to Martin L. and Grace Earich Young.

Carolyn had been employed as a Deputy Auditor for Washington County. She was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church. Carolyn was an avid quilter. If anyone has one of her quilts, the family would appreciate it if you would bring it to the service for display. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carolyn enjoyed all sports, especially bowling and playing ping-pong.

On February 8, 1946, she married Robert E. Lee who preceded her in death on October 8, 2001. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Edward) Lumadue of Bluffton, SC and son James D. (Lisa) Lee of Pickerington, OH; 4 grandchildren: Leigh Feathers of Carthage, NY, Ryan Lee of Orient, OH, David Lee of Reynoldsburg, and Patrick Lee of Millersport, OH; 7 great-grandchildren: Chloe, Robert, Delaney, Benjamin, Calvin, Carter, and Adrienna.

In addition to her parents and husband, 8 brothers and sisters preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday (Oct. 25) at Gilman United Methodist Church with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8. Due to Covid, masks are required. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

