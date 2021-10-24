Advertisement

Obituary: Linscott, David K.

David Kenton Lincott
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
David K. Linscott, 82, of Williamstown, WV passed away October 20, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center after living a life of dedication to his family. He was born near Cutler, Ohio on June 13,1939, the son of the late Carlos I. Linscott and Fannie Winters Linscott.

He graduated from Marietta High School in 1957. His working career spanned over 42 years at BF Goodrich and RJF International. He was a 50-plus year member of Wirt Lodge No. 82 A.F. & A.M. He also belonged to the Scottish Rite - Valley of Parkersburg and Nemesis Shrine where he was on the Parade Staff.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sallie McCauley Linscott. Sons David K. Linscott, II, Dr. Christopher C. Linscott (Shawna), and daughter Melissa K. Morris (Nathan). He is also survived by the joy in his life, his grandchildren, Clay David Morris, Reese Marion Morris, Sophia Bella Rose Linscott, as well as Jaiden Taylor. Also surviving are his sister, Dorothy Linscott Farley and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John E. Linscott, granddaughter Molly Kay Morris, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald L. McCauley and Aleen Kidwell McCauley.

Burial will be at the Kidwell Cemetery, Wirt County, WV at a later date with Masonic Gravesite Rites.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

